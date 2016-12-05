Allinson wins at a Canter representing the Striders

Lorna Allinson represented Gainsborough and Morton Striders with aplomb this week, winning the Leeds and Liverpool Canter.

The Strider ventured up to Yorkshire to compete in the 10k race along the banks of the 18th century canal.

This turned out to be a very productive trip for her as she was the comfortable winner of the women’s race in a time of just over 42 minutes.

As a result she returned to Lincolnshire with not only a trophy and a medal for her efforts, but also a goody bag laden with beer, satsumas, a chocolate orange, cakes and other sweets.

Four juniors made the trip to Boston to race in the third match of the Lincolnshire League cross country series, and all fared well against some of the best runners in the county.

Max Underwood-Frost finished eighth in the U15 boys race, over 4,500m, in a time of 21:27.

Lauren Staves’ race was over the same distance and she completed it in 20:56 to take fourth place in the U17 women’s race.

Lucy Allan is now coming to terms with her new age group and this was demonstrated by her 12th place in the 2,500m long U13 girls event.

Finally, Charlotte Ashton-Booth, in her debut season, ran the U11 girls course in 8:29.

The frosty morning on Saturday created good running conditions for those who woke up early enough for the parkrun.

James Croft was one who was pleased he did as his time of 19:11 was not only a personal best on the Gainsborough course but was also quick enough to make him the first finisher.

David Sweeting and Karen Ramsdale, two of the club’s many improvers in 2016, also recorded PB times of 24:27 and 30:08 respectively.

The happiest runner on the day though was veteran David Allen who completed his 50th parkrun in 40:52.

For anyone wishing to join the club the regular weekly club training sessions continue with the Juniors on Tuesday at 5:30pm at the Gainsborough Academy.

The Thursday senior session starts at 6:30pm from Queen Elizabeth High School while the next Tuesday evening senior session will begin from DW Sports in Marshall’s yard at 7:15pm, hi-visibility clothing required.