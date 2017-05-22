47-4 rink win sets up victory

Marton GB defeated Marshall Sports 83-34 to go second in the Gainsborough Bowls League.

While championship challengers Scotter and Melrose SSC saw their clash fall victim to the wet weather, Marton took full advantage.

The rink of Ron Sharpe, Robert West and Muzzy Chafic won by a remarkable 47–4. Marton won another rink and drew a further one, making the final score 8.75 points to 1.25 (83–34).

The three remaining matches to survive the weather were all close.

Wheatley and Beckingham matches have produced many good contests in the past and the latest encounter was one of them.

Wheatley won by 6.26 points to 3.75 (52-52), but Wheatley won two of the three rinks and then won the match because they tied the aggregate.

If Beckingham had scored one more shot or prevented Wheatley from scoring just one, the match would have ended 5-5.

Matches between Owston Ferry and Misterton are often close and their clash last week was another.

Misterton won by 7.5 points to 2.5 points, but they only took the aggregate 53–51. Misterton won two rinks to one, but Ferry went close to snatching a draw.

Champions Marshall A defeated Rose 7.5 points to 2.5, but the aggregate was only won 59–50.

Anyone wanting to play bowls in a competitive environment should contact Eric Dobbie on 01427 678229.