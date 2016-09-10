Worsfold at the double as Trinity beat Telford

Ashley Worsfold grabbed a second half double to make it seven points from the last three home games as Trinity swept aside AFC Telford.

Worsfold scored in injury time to secure the victory as the Bucks finished with nine players.

The former Alfreton striker had already seen a penalty saved by the time he notched his first, sweeping home a Jordan Thewlis cross to make it 2-0 after the hour.

Telford did pull a goal back to make it a touch nervy until the lack of players took its toll.

Gainsborough boss Dom Roma made three changes to the side which suffered late heartbreak at Stalybridge last time out.

Jacob Hazel, Matt Wilson and the red carded Jake Scott made way with Josh Lacey, Alex Wiles and Jordan Thewlis in the starting eleven in their place.

The visitors started the game strongly, maintaining possession for the majority of the first ten minutes as Trinity struggled to settle early on.

On the ten minute mark the Blues maybe should have been ahead. Darnelle Bailey-King burst away down the right hand side and executed a cross to the far post for James Reid to take a touch and drill a shot on goal which James Montgomery had to tip over the bar.

Bailey-King’s fellow wide man Thewlis then caused some chaos in the Bucks box, twisting a defender inside out before curling a left foot strike at the near post which Montgomery turned round the post.

Telford’s best chances fell to Josh Wilson in the first period and on the half hour he tried a speculative effort from 30 yards which Jonathan Hedge got down sharply to save.

Bailey-King was released down the right once more thanks to an excellent scoop from Wiles.

The Rotherham loanee got to the byeline, seemingly picked out Worsfold and the striker could not get on the end of the cross, with the move looking destined for the opening goal.

Trinity did not have to wait too much longer for the opening goal, as shortly after the interval Thewlis was dragged down in the box by Ben Bailey.

Bailey was only given a yellow as under new rules, a penalty and a yellow card is deemed enough punishment.

Up stepped Worsfold to see his spot kick saved and the rebound, with Thewlis racing in to put the Blues ahead at the third attempt.

Thewlis should have doubled the lead five minutes later. Neat footwork from the ex-Harrogate player, saw two players dumbfounded by the trickery but the finish did not match, with the shot dragged wide of the near post.

It was an unfortunate end to a sublime piece of individual skill, although Thewlis did help the Blues extend their lead past the hour.

Bailey-King raced down the right hand side for Gainsborough squared for Thewlis who miscued a shot into an inch perfect pass for Worsfold to score.

Most thought that was the end of it, yet within a minute the advantage was reduced to one.

Substitute Danny Reynolds found Wilson in the box for the Bucks to tuck home.

Cue a nervousness around the Martin and Co Arena as Telford searched for an equaliser.

Trinity were always dangerous on the counter and Bailey-King was frightening the visiting defence.

The Rotherham loanee ended an excellent move with a finish into the side netting once Brad Beatson, on his home debut, had forced Montgomery into a good save.

Telford sub Reynolds was their biggest threat and just after the Blues came close to extending their lead, Reynolds curled a sublime shot, a matter of inches by the post.

The chase was over for the visitors after this. Having used all of their subs, scorer Wilson had to limp off, and minutes later Bailey finally got his come-up- pence for the penalty, a second yellow for a foul on Thewlis.

Worsfold then sealed the three points in stoppage time when he slotted home from a Reece Hands cross.

Gainsborough Trinity: Hedge, Lacey, Beatson, Thornhill, Quinn, Evans, Bailey-King (Morrison 89), Wiles, Worsfold, Thewlis (Hands 89), Reid (Davis 70). Subs (not used): Picton, Hazel.

AFC Telford: Montgomery, Samuels, Campion, Bailey, Haven, Royle (Dawson 59), Gittings (Hibbert 45), Williams, Hurst (Reynolds 64), Wilson, Evans. Subs (not used): Preston, Peers.

Half Time: 0-0

Full Time: 3-1

Goalscorers: Thewlis 52, Worsfold 64, 90; Wilson 65.

Bookings: Thornhill, Bailey-King; Wilson, Bailey.

Red card: Bailey.

Referee: Matthew Donohue.

Attendance: 452