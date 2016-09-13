Upton and Kexby Cricket Club unveil new all-weather wicket

A new all-weather wicket has been opened at their ground by Upton and Kexby Cricket Club.

The AstroTurf strip was given the seal of approval by players past and present, supporters and family members at a special opening event.

The development has been made possible by the help and support of Tesco’s Bags Of Help funding scheme, along with additional funding from West Lindsey District Council.

Upton and Kexby have made good use of the wicket throughout the season with the U15s finishing second in their league and showing the kind of talent that is emerging at the club. The U13s also bagged the runners-up spot in their league, while the U9s finished a very creditable eighth. The club’s coaches hope that, next season, the teams will go one better by lifting their respective titles.

The opening event got under way with a match between the U15s and the U13s, and some good cricket was played by both teams. A second match was between the U9s and their mums and dads, with the youngsters showing their elders how to do it by easing to victory.

To mark the occasion, the club also organised a barbecue, games and a bouncy castle, thanks to the support and organisation of volunteers. All proceeds from the event went to the development of junior cricket.

Club spokesman Ed Woolley thanked all, especially Tesco and East Lindsey Council. He said: “The new wicket will enable players, especially our youngsters, to develop on a true surface. It will also reduce the wear on the grass wickets.”