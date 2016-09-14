Trinity pick up back-to-back wins for first time this season

Gainsborough produced a stunning comeback to dent the promotion hopes of FC Halifax Town.

A double from the excellent Jordan Thewlis and an Ashley Worsfold finish saw Trinity claim back to back wins for the first time this season.

Blues boss Dom Roma named an unchanged lineup for the visit of the promotion favourites.

The only change in the match squad was the return of Nathan Jarman to the bench after serving a three game ban for a straight red card received at Salford.

It was a competitive first ten minutes between both sides, with challenges flying in and huge amounts of energy.

The imposing threat of six foot seven Tom Denton did not take long to have an impact on the game, a name Trinity fans have come to know over the fixtures with North Ferriby over recent seasons.

The big striker hit the post with a header in the 13th minute and when the ball went out of play for a throw in, he got himself back in the mix to flick a long throw onto Alex Simmons at the far post to put Town ahead.

The visitors, in bright orange, started to dominate following this with Denton’s imposing presence occupying both centre halves.

Simmons jinked passed three Blue defenders before firing wide just shy of the half hour.

Moments later, with their first real attack of the game, Trinity equalised.

James Reid whipped in a devilish free kick and Thewlis beat Town keeper Steven Drench to the ball and headed into an empty net.

The Gainsborough lead lasted only two minutes though, as captain Liam King burst on to a through ball and rounded Jonathan Hedge before rolling the ball home.

It was three goals in five minutes shortly after with Thewlis grabbing a second, racing to meet another superb Reid pass to get Trinity level.

The half finished with two good chances for Halifax to go into the break ahead.

Denton was the Blue nemesis once more, rising to head on target which Hedge saved well before right back Cliff Moyo shot narrowly wide from 25 yards.

The second half was only seven minutes old when the fifth goal of the game went in and it was the first time Trinity were ahead in the match.

Reid was fouled on the edge of the box and the former Nuneaton midfielder stepped up to take, smashing the ball into the back of the net via the chest of Worsfold.

It was Reid’s third assist of the match, an impressive display by the playmaker.

Halifax were shell shocked at this point, and it took them a while to get back into some form of rhythm.

This was partly down to excellent Gainsborough defending and a real lack of ideas.

Adam Quinn won every header against Denton in the second half, a magnificent performance against one of his former sides.

The long diagonals were being swallowed up by Quinn and the visitors never learnt to try anything else.

The clearest opportunity to get an equaliser came to MacDonald who flashed a shot wide of Hedge’s near post on 70 minutes as the Blues sealed a second win in three days.

Gainsborough Trinity: Hedge, Lacey, Beatson, Thornhill, Quinn, Evans (Picton 34), Bailey-King, Wiles, Worsfold (Jarman 73), Thewlis (Morrison 63), Reid. Subs (not used): Hands, Davis.

FC Halifax: Drench, Moyo (Hibbs 67), Wilde, King, O'Brien, Garner, MacDonald, Sinnott (Penikot 75), Denton, Roberts, Simmons (Burrow 87). Subs (not used): Nicholson, Hughes.

Goalscorers: Thewlis 30, 35, Worsfold 52; Simmons 13, King 32.

Bookings: Wilde, Hibbs.

Referee: Simon Mather.

Attendance 692.