Trinity hoping home is where the points are

Gainsborough Trinity will host two home games in the space of four days over the next week as they look to get back to winning ways.

Trinity will play AFC Telford United on Saturday before FC Halifax Town are the visitors next Tuesday night.

And with just one league win to their name all season - that being at the Northolme against Altrincham - boss Dom Roma will be hoping for a case of home sweet home once again.

Meanwhile, Trinity fell to a last-gasp defeat at Stalybridge Celtic on Tuesday night as an injury-time penalty denied them a second successive 2-2 draw, following the point secured at Worcester on Saturday.

Darnell Bailey-King gave Trinity an early lead before Aiden Chippendale levelled on 38 minutes. Andy Owens’ penalty on the hour was quickly equalised by James Reid, but another Owens spot-kick in the dying moments sealed Celtic the points.

Speaking after Saturday’s draw with Worcester, in which Trinity let a two-goal lead slip in the second-half, Roma felt it was very much a case of two points dropped.

He said: “In the first-half we were very good but the second-half wasn’t good enough.

“The reason why the top teams are at the top is because they’re consistent, and not letting basic mistakes happen as we have and that have cost us.

“We didn’t say to go out and do anything differently at half-time just because we were 2-0 up. In the end Matty Wilson’s made an error for the first goal and then poor marking in the box caused the second. You can’t do that in this league - it almost makes me want to get my boots back on, which might even happen sooner rather than later.

“There were positives in the game but in the end the negatives have outweighed those.”