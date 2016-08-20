The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online: Saturday August 20

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Sporting over a season-long loan deal for JOEL CAMPBELL, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Mirror reports that Manchester City are set to carry on their summer spending with a £10million deal for Dinamo Zagreb teenager ANTE CORIC.

Left-back TYLER BLACKETT is not part of Jose Mourinho's plans and will be allowed to join Reading, writes The Sun. The Royals are managed by former United defender Jaap Stam.

JUAN CUADRADO looks to be on his way out of Chelsea again after his agent flew to London to arrange a move back to Juventus, reports the Evening Standard.

The Independent reports that Chelsea could then move for Portuguese goalkeeper EDUARDO, the 33-year-old who is currently with Dinamo Zagreb.