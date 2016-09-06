Teenager Gregory races to new best in Aegir time trial

A record-breaking performance by teenager Ashley Gregory was the highlight of Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club’s ten-mile time trial.

The 16-year-old Gregory knocked fully seven minutes, 18 seconds off his previous best time to complete the trial in 33 minutes, 54 seconds.

Good weather greeted the riders, who covered a course that cut through Laughton Woods to Wildsworth and returned alongside the River Trent through Walkerith to Morton and finishing on Laughton Lane.

First home was Andy Lewin, of fellow Gainsborough club, Viking Velo, in a time of 23 minutes, 26 seconds. Andrew Lawson, of Lincs Squad, was second in 27.18, and third was another Viking Velo rider, Ian Ferraby, in 28.21.

The first Aegir cyclist home was Geoff Garner, who finished fourth in 29.24, just in front of teammate Trevor Halstead, who clocked 29.48 in fifth. Steve Brown, of Scunthorpe Road Club, took sixth in 31.15, with Gregory in seventh.

On Sunday, Halstead cycled to Osbournby, south of Sleaford, to take part in the Lincolnshire Road Riding Association’s 30-mile time trial. Faced with a strong headwind for the last ten miles, it was a tough test, but he achieved a time of one hour, 39 minutes, seven seconds.

The Aegir club hosted its latest leisure ride on the same day, taking in 17 miles through Heapham and Corringham to Pilham. This Sunday’s ride is a 50-mile trek to Lincoln, starting at Roseway at 9 am. New riders are always welcomed by the club. Please contact Halstead or Daniel Nicholson at Gainsborough Cycles on Ropery Road.