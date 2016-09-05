Team GB’s success at Rio Olympics rubs off on QEHS students

Team GB’s remarkable success at the Rio Olympics rubbed off on these three students from Queen Elizabeth’s High School (QEHS) in Gainsborough, who pocketed medals at the Northern Athletics Championships in Middlesbrough.

From left, Alicia Gregory won bronze in the U15 girls’ long jump with a personal-best jump of 5.20m, Hannah Moat won gold in the U15 girls’ high jump with a personal-best clearance of 1.65m, and Emily Strickland won silver in the U17 girls’ 300m.

Another QEHS starlet, David Jenkins, only just missed out on a medal in the long jump and also competed in the 100m and 200m sprints. All four are members of Scunthorpe Athletics Club.