Spireites bring back Burnley defender and let youngster join Gainsborough

Chesterfield have secured a fresh loan deal for Burnley centre-half Tom Anderson.

The defender joined the club midway through last season, after Danny Wilson took over at the Proact, and formed a partnership with Sam Hird.

During the summer Anderson expressed a desire to continue working under Wilson and his assistant Chris Morgan, who spent time passing on his wealth of experience to the 22-year-old after training sessions.

His second stint as a Spireite will last until the end of the 2016/17 season and give Wilson more cover, with rumours today that Charlie Raglan is a transfer target for Oxford United.

Young forward Curtis Morrison will spend the next month away from the Proact, Chesterfield allowing the teenager – who has been with them since the age of nine – to go on loan to Gainsborough Trinity in the National League North.

Morrison is fresh from his first team breakthrough, making his first Football League appearance at Shrewsbury in recent weeks.

The big Chesterfield transfer story on deadline day could yet involve Gboly Ariyibi.

With Championship clubs said to be keen, but put off by the Spireites’ asking price – reported in some quarters as £2million – there has been talk of a transfer request from the 21-year-old.

The club have thus far refused to comment on any such request from a player who is in the last year of his contract and unlikely to sign an extension.

Dan Gardner and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake have also been the subject of speculation, the former linked with Notts County and the latter reportedly offered to Southend on a free.