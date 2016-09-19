Routed Gainsborough All Blacks crash to 61-0 defeat against Skegness

Gutted Gainsborough All Blacks suffered a heavy whitewash defeat when they entertained one of the promotion favourites in their second match of the National League, Midlands 5 East (North) division season.

Buoyed by victory in their opening game the previous week, All Blacks were full of hope for the visit of Skegness, who finished third last term. But a side showing seven changes lacked cohesion and they crashed to a 61-0 loss.

The hosts started well enough and, for healthy periods of the game, they produced some very good tackles. Some of them were even try-saving from the likes of ever-reliable veteran Paul Hooton and also Rick Marsh.

However, Skegness, enjoying their first outing of the new campaign, still remained the more effective outfit, kept opening up the game and finally scored the first try, which they converted.

The visitors showed more intent by running in two more converted tries to take the game to half-time 21-0 up and give themselves a commanding lead.

The second period resulted in more Gainsborough possession, but extra aggression from Skegness and additional examples of clinical finishing killed the All Blacks off. In total, the visitors ran in a staggering total of nine tries.

Sadly, Gainsborough were also reduced to 14 men at one stage as a lack of discipline led to a player being sent off for an infringement which made the game even more difficult for them. Skegness also lost a player through a yellow card during the second half.

Amid the carnage, All Blacks’ man-of-the-match award went to Will Clixby for a powerful display among the forwards.

The rout meant some hard training needed to be put in before this Saturday’s match, which is a cup fixture against higher league opponents, Worksop.