Roma keen to point to positives in FA Cup defeat

Trinity boss Dominic Roma was keen to point out the positives despite losing out on some valuable revenue in the Emirates FA Cup.

The Blues lost away at Altrincham in the second qualifying round of the competition on Saturday, due to an injury time goal

And it is Roma’s task now to re-group the squad ahead of another reicky away test, this time in the league at AFC Fylde next weekend.

Roma said afterwards: “I thought we were in control the first half an hour.

“Obviously we got the early penalty but when I wanted us to kick on a bit and put the game to bed we dropped off a bit and almost tried to see the half out. But two lapses in concentration right at the end of the half have cost us really.’

“We’ve huffed and puffed in the second half. We scored a good goal. Jordan (Thewlis) has done brilliantly to pick out Jarmo (Nathan Jarman) but then again when we have tried to see the game out, we haven’t picked up our man in the box. And if we are going to want to win games, then that is something we need to do.

“For the last couple of games we have done that, but that is something we are going to have to continue drilling into the players going forwards.

“We have to strive for that consistency from game to game, week to week.”

Roma added: “One thing that really pleased me about today’s performance was that we never gave up.

“Even going 2-1 down just before the break, we looked like we were trying to get back into the game.

“I am not pleased with the manner of the goals that we are conceding still, but we are looking a threat going forwards – and you can see that with us scoring two goals again this afternoon.

“We pick ourselves up again now and go again on Saturday for what will be another tough game. We beat Halifax on Tuesday though and Telford before that, so we should have the confidence to go into the game and give a good account of ourselves.

“The defeat to Altrincham in the FA Cup is a bit of a set back in terms of the loss of finance from the game, but we have to approach every game with confidence and self belief that we can pick up a result - and that’s what we will be working towards this week.”