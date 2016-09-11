Roma delighted with Trinity response against Telford

Gainsborough Trinity manager Dom Roma was pleased with the reaction his side gave in the win over Telford, having conceded a last gasp goal to lose in midweek.

The Blues ran out 3-1 victors against the Bucks, four days after a late penalty meant they lost at Stalybridge.

Roma believes his side have been punished for mistakes they have made this season and thinks away results have not been a true reflection of the way his side have played so far.

Match report: Worsfold at the double as Trinity beat Telford

Speaking after the win, the Blues boss said: “It’s been like that every game this season, I know results haven’t gone as we planned at times. I’ve always said that I want us to get progressively better over the season.

“I know there’s a bit of doom and gloom around the place when we are losing games away from home but we have only lost two of six, with one of them at Salford where we didn’t deserve to lose and then on Tuesday night it was a lapse in concentration that cost us a point.

“It’s not like we have been getting battered or played off the park, it’s a case of us making mistakes. I’m always going to back this group of players and I’m really pleased with today and we created enough chances to win two games.”

Trinity created a host of chances against Telford, with Ashley Worsfold and Jordan Thewlis both on target.

The Gainsborough chief admitted he has great confidence in the two goalscorers.

He said: “I know what I’m going to get out of Ashley Worsfold every single week and Jordan Thewlis is always a threat with his pace because he gambles in behind all the time.

“When you are playing in a back four and you have someone that quick, it’s tough as you have to drop which gives more space to get the ball out wide to the flanks.”

Defensively the Blues looked a lot more sound and despite not getting the clean sheet, Roma was still impressed by the way his young side reacted to conceding.

He said: “It’s case of wanting things to be done right all the time. I’m a defender and that is what I want, I’m a perfectionist when it comes to things like that but the players showed great character.

“They came under a little bit of pressure but we said before the game that will happen. When that’s happened before we have not just conceded one but two.

“We had that grit and determination to go on and grab the game by the scruff of the neck again and create a third. I was really pleased with how the lads reacted to conceding the goal, really pleased.”