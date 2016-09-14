Roma challenges players to show consistency

Gainsborough manager Dominic Roma was delighted with how his players produced a great comeback to defeat FC Halifax Town.

The Blues found themselves behind twice in the game before Ashley Worsfold turned home a James Reid free kick.

The Trinity boss has challenged his players to maintain that consistency that has seen them win twice at the Martin and Co Arena over the space of three days.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I’m really pleased, we got three points against a very good team so obviously I’m delighted.”

“We keep emphasising that in a game of football you have to believe that you are going to win and that’s half the battle for me.

“If you believe you can get something out of the game, a confident footballer is a dangerous footballer, so to speak.

“If you have that will, that desire to impose yourself on a game of football, you can see what happens.

“The lads have got to take that forward now and my challenge to them is to maintain that consistency.”

Roma thought his side dealt well with Town target man Tom Denton and says that he has been impressed with his strikers so far this term.

He said: “We knew what they were going to offer with Denton up front and we probably should have dealt with the first goal a little bit better.

“Once we had sorted out our marking they were no longer a threat from long throws.

“Jordan Thewlis gives you a lot of pace in behind and that frightens defenders and as we have seen over the last couple of days, he can finish.

“Let’s not forget we still have Jarman to come back who will get his match fitness up as the games progress but it is down to the lads in their to keep the players out of the team who are on the bench.”