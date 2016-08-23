Marshall marvels end 12-year wait for league title

The agony is over for relieved Marshall A. After having to watch either Scotter or Melrose win the Gainsborough Bowls League title for each of the last 12 years, they have finally been crowned champions.

Marshall comfortably won their last match at Misterton, 8-2 (91 shots to 61), to take the honours by six points from runners-up Melrose, who also won their final fixture 8-2 (87 shots to 53) against Marton GB.

Although both teams finish with records of 16 wins from 18 games, Marshall have been much more consistent over the course of the season, losing only to Scotter and by just one shot at Beckingham, while also defeating their main rivals twice.

Scotter were never really in contention and finished a sub-standard campaign with a 6-4 (61 shots to 57) defeat at Owston Ferry, despite a 32-8 win on one of the three rinks for Frank Parkin, Viv Allison and Dave Copley.

At the other end of the table, Rose wrapped up a poor season with a 10-0 (101 shots to 49) defeat at home to Beckingham. But Marshall Sports finish bottom after a narrow 7-3 (55 shots to 54) reverse against North Wheatley.

Meanwhile the semi-finals of the Kelsey Cup yielded two fabulous matches as Scotter overcame plucky Misterton’s magnificent efforts by just one shot and Beckingham tied with Marton before going through on the extra end. In contrast, the Garner Shield produced two one-sided ties as Owston Ferry hammered Marshall Sports by 90 shots to 53 at Beckingham and North Wheatley easily overcame Rose by 94 shots to 56 at Marshalls.