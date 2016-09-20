GAINSBOROUGH SUNDAY LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Friendship set the early pace

The early-season pacesetters in the First Divisioon of the Gainsborough and District Sunday League are Friendship, who have already plundered 14 goals in their opening two games.

On the third Sunday of action, Friendship recorded a convincing 5-1 success against their Gainsborough neighbours, Elm Cottage, who were making their first appearance of the campaign. The scoreline very much reflected the superiority of the home side, and even at this early stage, Friendship seem to have the makings of a team that could challenge for honours.

Three other sides have yet to taste defeat in the top flight, although two of them, Mattersey and Smiffys United, have played only once. Rose And Crown won their opening match 4-3 but had to share the points in their second when held to a 3-3 draw in a thriller at Kings Arms.

In an all-Retford clash, BFC Clumber took the spoils against Retford Rail, winning 3-1 and proving that they should be in for a far better season than last term thanks to a much-improved squad.

The remaining fixture in the First Division was a seven-goal cracker between newly-promoted pair, Owston Ferry Sports Club and Misterton United. Both sides contributed to a fine game, but Owston just got the better of a determined Misterton outfit, who are taking their time to adapt to their new challenge and have yet to pick up a point from three matches.

Five sides remain unbeaten in Division Two, where the early leaders are MUSC, from Harworth, after an impressive 6-2 victory at Tuxford Working Men’s Club, who had won their first two games. The visitors’ performance was a real statement of intent and they will now be hoping they can build on such a fine start to the campaign after years of struggling.

Sitting in second place in the table are Black Horse, who continued their promising start after gaining promotion from Division Three in 2015/16. They just got the better of Morton with a 2-1 scoreline in a local derby that could have gone either way.

Olde Sun also made it two wins from two games by edging out AFC Ordsall 3-2 in another encounter that was too close to call for most of the 90 minutes.

Two teams share top spot in the Third Division, including Kings Arms Reserves, who enjoyed a 6-4 victory at Crown Inn in an entertaining goal feast that was a credit to the bottom section.

Also hitting six were Westwoodside, who routed Ropery Inn with a convincing display of attacking football that was too much for the gallant visitors. The division’s third fixture, between Ropery Rangers and Horse And Jockey, was postponed.