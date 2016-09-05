GAINSBOROUGH SUNDAY LEAGUE ROUND-UP: county cup blank for top-flight quartet

It was one to forget for the Gainsborough and District Sunday League on the opening morning of the new season. For all four top-flight teams who took part in the Preliminary Round of the Lincolnshire FA County Cup lost to opposition from Scunthorpe or Grimsby.

Kings Arms went closest to winning but went down 2-1 to Broughton WMC after a winner three minutes from time. They had more than enough chances to take the tie but needed more steadiness in front of goal.

Owston Ferry Sports Club missed a golden chance in the first minute of their tie at home to CGB Humbertherm Titans, but soon found themselves trailing 2-0. They fought back to level by the break, only to crash 5-2 in the end.

Rose And Crown faced a stiff task away to last season’s Scunthorpe League champions, Crowle United, and despite a battling display, they lost 4-1. Elm Cottage suffered an even heavier defeat, sinking 6-0 at home to P&P Plumbing And Heating.

In the league itself, two First Division matches were played, with pride of place going to Friendship, who routed Retford Rail 9-0. A strong-looking BFC Clumber also made hay, hammering newly-promoted Misterton United 5-0.

In Division Two, new boys AFC Ordsall were satisfied with a fair 1-1 draw at home to MUSC, while Tuxford WMC began life at this level with a 3-0 defeat of Crooked Billet. Black Horse galloped all over Leverton United, inflicting a 2-0 reverse, while Walkeringham and Morton shared four goals and a point, which were just reward for their hard work.

The most striking result in the Third Division saw new boys Crown Inn Belton run riot at home to depleted Ropery Rangers. They ran in a goal every six minutes for a remarkable scoreline of 16-2.

The other two fixtures were more closely contested, with both resulting in away victories. A new-look Horse And Jockey triumphed 3-1 at Stanwood Engineering, who also have a lot of new players this term, while Bridon AFC ensured there was no hangover from last season’s relegation as they beat Ropery Inn 2-1 and can now look forward to a much better campaign.