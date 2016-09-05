Gainsborough Striders on cloud nine after trophies galore

Shopkeepers will have to stock up on supplies of silver polish if runners from Gainsborough and Morton Striders continue to accumulate trophies at the rate they did last week when bagging no fewer than nine.

Five of them came from the summer’s Lincoln Wellington race series in which the overall results were determined by a runner’s best three performances from the four races.

Maureen Allen was the comfortable winner of the V65 age group after reducing her personal-best (PB) time for 5k to under 32 minutes, 30 seconds, while Lorna Allison claimed first place in the senior women’s category, despite competing in only three of the races.

Mat Huteson’s superb season was rewarded by a fine second place in the senior men’s series, while in the 1k races, junior Striders took the first two places. Jasper Humphries’ record of two wins and a second gave him the series title and Thomas Sweeting took second, even though he was two years younger than most of his competitors.

On Saturday, a further two trophies were added in the Lincolnshire Wolds ‘Tough 10’, a gruelling ten-mile trail race made no easier by driving rain around the hills near Caistor.

Lorna Allison’s finish in a little over 73 minutes was enough for first place in the lady veterans’ category, as well as 38th place overall. Meanwhile Phil Marsland was just 11 seconds, and one place, behind Allison, which allowed him to drive home with the shield for the first place in the V60 category. The Striders’ contingent was completed by debutant Jonathan Chapman, who notched up a very creditable 91.45.

The amazing week continued at the Sherwood Pines 10k trail race on Sunday when the club collected the team prize and Lauren Staves grabbed the junior women’s trophy for her fine time of 47.59. Wayne Greenfield led the Striders home with his fourth place in 38.19 and James Croft wasn’t too far behind him with 42.56. Angela and Shaun Boyle again proved inseparable as they ran together in 51.16, while Norman Hindley claimed fourth spot in the V60 category for his 52.52.

Closer to home, ten Striders took part in the Saxilby 5k race, which made a welcome return after a three-year absence. And five of them clocked new PBs, with the pick of the bunch being Joanne Cook, whose time of 32.47 was a magnificent 100 seconds quicker than anything she had achieved before. Once she had regained her breath, she was quick to acknowledge the assistance of her sister, Donna, who accompanied her throughout.

Two of the club’s newcomers, Timothy Smithson and David Allen, continued to impress as they improved by ten and 69 seconds respectively, while the other best times were posted by Rick Hickling, who cracked the 22-minute barrier with his top-30 finish, Karen Ramsdale and debutante Jeanette McGhee.

Mark Rodgers made sure he didn’t miss out on the record-breaking week by travelling to Derbyshire for the Wilne 10k. It was was his first race for months, but he ran a fantastic 40.40, knocking more than three minutes off his previous PB.