Gainsborough’s Jack Hodgson will learn from Rio 2016 experience

Jack Hodgson believes his Rio 2016 experience will help bring the best out of him in the future.

The Gainsborough judoka finished fourth in the +100 category on his Paralympic Games debut in Brazil.

He narrowly missed out on bronze, losing in the final repechage but said he will learn from the competition.

He said: “It wasn’t the result I wanted, but it was an ok performance and better than I’ve done in the past, but it’s not good enough.

“The experience was good, I wanted a medal but I will learn from this and it will definitely spur me on to be better next time.”