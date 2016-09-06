Fitting climax to summer of tennis in Gainsborough Evening League

A summer season of tennis in the Gainsborough Evening League reached its climax on Sunday when the Knockout Tournament finals and the divisional presentations were staged.

A large crowd at Gainsborough Tennis Club saw two thrilling finals in which Retford 1 beat Lea Park 115-86 and Retford 2 defeated Saxilby 85-56. League chairman Phil Green presented the trophies, including the main prize to Epworth 1, who were crowned First Division champions for the second successive year, narrowly edging out Gainsborough 1, even though they finished on the same number of points. Division Two champions were North Scarle 2, while Retford 3 took the Third Division title and Wheatley 3 topped Division Four.

Green also thanked the ladies of Gainsborough Tennis Club for laying on a magnificent buffet for everyone.