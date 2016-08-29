Dom Roma happy as Gainsborough Trinity overcome Bank Holiday tiredness

Gainsborough manager Dominic Roma believes the close nature of the fixture over the Bank Holiday Weekend had a major effect on both sides performances in the draw with Brackley.

Nathan Jarman equalised for the Blues ten minutes after Brackley took the lead in the first half with an excellent volley.

The game really petered out for the remainder of the game with the visitors in particular at walking pace at times.

Speaking after the draw, Roma said: “Both teams looked like they had played two games in two days. We’ve played better and lost this season as we did on Saturday and did not get anything out of the game. Today we ground out a result or a point so to speak and a point is a point.”

Blues boss Roma believes the visitors to be a strong side and feels that Gainsborough did well at home to a side who will be fighting at the top end come April.

He said: “They’ll be up there at the end of the season, I mean they have a lot of good players and a manager who has got promotion out of this league so they will be up there and we’ve ground out a point against them.

“I think 15 minutes from the end of the first half we started to get momentum and a five or ten minute spell in the second half when Gavin Rothery and Liam Davis came on when we tried to put more crosses into the box but it looked a little bit leggy this afternoon.

“I was pleased with how we defended. We restricted them to shots from distances or high balls into the box.

“They were just the odd time where we switched off but in times in the last couple of games which they capitalised on that but they did not today. Obviously we need a bit more going forward but I think that is the case of two games in two days.”

The Blues next destination is an inaugural trip to Bromsgrove, the new home of Worcester City who have moved from their usual destination of Kidderminster in the off season.

Trinity have struggled over the last couple of seasons against Worcester, winning one point from a possible twelve but Roma thinks that if they can replicate the performance from Saturday, they will get some reward from their travels.

He said: “We’ve been getting better away, as daft as it sounds as we have lost all three games, but the performance against Salford was a lot better.

“When I’ve played against them they have always been tough to play against and difficult to beat.

“I know they have had a lot of off-field issues, that possibly may have had an effect on the pitch and we need to go there and produce the same performance as at Salford and we should get something from it.”