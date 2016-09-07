Dom Roma disappointed as Gainsborough Trinity fail to take any points home

A frustrated Dominic Roma bemoaned the fact that despite his side playing well, they had come away with nothing.

Trinity were beaten 3-2 at Stalybridge after being sunk by a penalty three minutes into injury time.

Roma said: “Again, we have started brightly for the first 15-20 minutes or so and taken a deserved early lead, but then they have levelled with a bit of a worldie, their guy picking out the top corner from twenty-five yards – and there’s nothing you can do about that.

“Brad has had a good debut, apart from the penalty where he has slid in, making a challenge that perhaps a more experienced player wouldn’t have done, but other than that he has done really well and the signs are very encouraging.”

MATCH REPORT - Stalybridge Celtic 3 Gainsborough Trinity 2



Despite the loss Roma remains positive that his side are creating chances to win matches.

He added: “We are creating chances. We got back into the game at 2-2 and their keeper has pulled off a couple of really good saves – but then we have been our own worst enemy, giving a penalty away in added time.

“That seems to be the story of our season so far, we just don’t seem to be getting the rub of the green, but we are going to do all we can to come through it together, as a team, as a group’

“People at the game will see the positives to come out the game, for forty minutes we have played with ten men against eleven and created opportunities. Darnelle Bailey King and Curtis Morrison (on loan from Rotherham and Chesterfield respectively) have both done well – as has James Reid, who created one, scored one and seen one brilliantly saved by the ‘keeper.’

“results aren’t quite going our way at the moment, but there are encouraging signs for me. We just need to cut out the individual errors that are killing us at the moment. We’re really looking at the experienced heads to step up more now as the younger lads around them are not making as many.’

On the key decisions, Roma was to the point and had no complaints with the red card or the first penalty.

“It was a sending off, no two ways about it, the first penalty, like I said was – it was perhaps inexperience, but Brad will learn from that,” he said.

“The second penalty seemed harsh to me – their guy (Danny Wilkin) looks like he has gone down a bit easily, but they’re the type of decision that when things are going against you, go against you.’

“We move on to two home games now. Telford are first on Saturday and we know that Rob & Larry (the Telford management) will have a strong, organised hard working side.

“They’ll come into the game in good spirits having picked up a good result tonight, but we have to take our positive performances into the game and start turning those positives into results. Sooner, rather than later.”