Dom Roma disappointed as Gainsborough Trinity fail to make most of good start

A ‘gutted’ Dom Roma felt Gainsborough could have got something at Salford City,

A bright start for Trinity saw them take a lead inside the opening five minutes, with Ashley Worsfold rising highest to power home a header off the underside off the bar, before two goals in two minutes, five before the break turned the game on its’ head.

Roma said: “We have restricted them to efforts from range for the first 38 minutes, they haven’t cut us open, but then we have switched off and got caught a couple of times.

“For the first, I thought the free-kick was a bit harsh, it has just fallen to their captain and he hasn’t known too much about it.

“The second though, we have let ourselves down in both full back areas really. We’ve let the cross in too easily and we haven’t done our job at the back post and that has cost us.

“We got a goal in front, and for twenty minutes we bossed the game, playing a lot up in their half, but then it comes down to those two lapses in concentration that we have been punished for.

“The third goal has really killed us though. I spoke to the referee after the game and he admitted he has maybe got that one wrong (the foul on Jonathan Hedge in the build up to the goal). That doesn’t help us now though as we were really pressing for an equaliser, but it’s killed the game at that point.”

Roma continued by paying tribute to the superb Trinity supporters.

“It was a brilliant following from the supporters. I have been here a long time and those supporters that follow us all over the country have been brilliant,” he said.

“They have supported me as a player and the support they are giving myself and Fozzie (Martin Foster) is first class.

“They deserved to see their team take something from today, at least a point, but we have to go again on Monday now and not get too down about the result today and put in a performance and hope that we pick up some wins, starting on Monday.”