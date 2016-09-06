Ace Amy Grocock is leading lady in Somerset triathlon

International duathlete Amy Grocock continued her build-up to a key race next month with a pleasing performance at a triathlon event in Frome, Somerset.

The Gainsborough-based 25-year-old is targeting the Oulton Park Duathlon in Cheshire, which is a qualifier for selection for the British team at the World Championships in Penticton, Canada in August 2017. And she’ll head there in fine form after finishing first lady and 29th overall in a strong field of 215 at Frome, where she was keen, in particular, to put her new bike/wheel combination to the test.

The event began with a 400m swim, which Grocock completed in a time of seven minutes, 39 seconds, the 14th fastest of the day. Next came the bike ride and a hilly, 25k course in the wind and rain. Given that she had no prior knowledge of the route, she was well pleased with a time of 46.27 minutes, which was the fastest by a lady. The event was wrapped up by a 5k run, and Grocock again clocked the best time, 22.53, to pip into second place a Frome woman who had won the triathlon for the previous three years.

The previous week, Grocock competed in the York 10k run, recording a time of 41.57 minutes to finish eighth female and 195th overall in a huge field of 5,077.