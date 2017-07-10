Lea and Roses seconds hammer Mansfield Hosiery Mills

Lea & Roses II produced a fantastic all round performance to secure an emphatic 145 run win over Mansfield Hosiery Mills.

The hosts were put into bat, and the visitors soon regretted this decision, as both Shaun Metcalfe (70) and John Tittley (56) completed half centuries in an impressive opening stand of 127.

Tittley departed as he looked to accelerated, before Harry Cooke failed to get going.

But this only brought more problems for the visitors as a return to form for Richard Keightley with the bat saw him finish 59 not out as the Gainsborough side totalled 225/4.

In reply, Scott Hutchinson and Zac Metcalfe instantly took control and made run scoring difficult.

Metcalfe (4/10) soon removed both openers, before Keightley (3/21) produced his now commonplace 13 over spell of miserly bowling.

Mansfield HM were not allowed to make any impact on the total, as Micky Newton (1/21) produced a ball of real quality to get in on the act, while Cooke (2/19) contributed with two wickets.

All that was left was for Zac Metcalfe to return to finish the innings as the visitors were bowled out for 82.

The third team suffered a seven wicket defeat to Sherwood Colliery. Lea & Roses batted first and made 90, with Sherwood knocking off the total within 25 overs.

The Lea & Roses first team game was cancelled due to Bridon not being able to raise a side