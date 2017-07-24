Gainsborough MMA fighter Ricardo Franco tastes defeat

Gainsborough mixed martial artist Ricardo Franco put up a spirited and entertaining display at Sheffield Arena on Saturday night before eventually tasting defeat.

The lightweight fighter was choked to submission in the second round by Rochdale’s Antonio Sheldon at the ACB 65 promotion.

Franco survived a number of dangerous positions on the mat in the first round, before turning the fight into a standing battle in the latter stages of the round.

And early on in the second stanza he found success on the feet, getting the better of Sheldon in the exchanges and landing a nice uppercut.

He was able to establish his jab to good effect and had appeared to settle into the bout, growing in confidence and dropping his hands, beckoning Sheldon in.

But when Sheldon took the fight back down to the mat, he assumed full control, latching onto Franco’s back and grabbing hold of the fight-ending choke that elicited submission.

Pic credit: Andrew Tregoning