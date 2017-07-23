“You don’t get bored winning football games”

Have your say

Assistant manager Terry Fleming praised his Gainsborough Trinity side after another good pre-season performance.

Jonathan Wafula’s second goal in the summer warm-up matches was enough to clinch a 1-0 victory at Lincoln United.

His calm left-footed finish followed neat build-up play.

Fleming said: The team did really well.

“It is a difficult place to come to at all times and we knew we had to be professional about our jobs. I thought the lads did that.

“It was an all-round good performance, a clean sheet and another win — you don’t get bored of winning football matches.”

Former Lincoln City striker Robbie McDaid was given a chance in the friendly after joining the Blues on trial.

The 20-year-old former Leeds United youngster has also played at York City and Chorley.

He formed a partnership at times with Nathan Jarman during the win at Lincoln United.

Fleming said: “They linked up quite well, especially when you consider they had not played together before.

“We created a lot of chances with our combination play.

“I am just disappointed that we did not get one or two more goals as we would have deserved it.

“But those two guys did well.

“Also, in the middle of the park, Alex and Jordan controlled it once they got settled in.”

Trinity will play Boston United in the final of the Lincolnshire County Cup.

Goals from set-pieces by Jonathan Williams, Nathan Stainfield and Nathan Jarman took Trinity through in a 3-2 semi-final success over Grantham Town.

Manager Dave Frecklington said: “I expected a little bit better, but I am delighted to have won and got to the final.”