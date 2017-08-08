Worsfold says things are still ‘promising’

Ashley Worsfold believes things still look promising on the Northolme despite ‘one of those days’ on Saturday.

Trinity’s goalscorer in a 2-1 defeat by Leamington could have had a hat-trick.

Along with the goal he did score, another was disallowed for offside and he had a shot cleared off the line from a couple of yards out.

“I didn’t think (it was offside), all the lads said it wasn’t and it could have been a totally different game – you win some you lose some.

“Again, I thought (the shot) went over the line but the referee didn’t give it.

“That’s what football is like, sometimes you get them and sometimes you don’t.”

Boss Dave Frecklington was not a happy man in the changing room after the game, but his frontman tried to remain upbeat.

“In the second half we dropped off and paid the price. We weren’t good enough.

“They got in a couple of times, lads heads went down, we didn’t push up together, we didn’t get hold of it.

“It’s still looking promising. It was just one of those days when couple of things go against you and your head goes and then everything goes against you.”