Worsfold says ‘Freck Factor’ key to him staying at Trinity

The influence of manager Dave Frecklington has been pinpointed as the reason why star striker Ash Worsfold (pictured, right) has signed a new deal to stay at Gainsborough Trinity next season.

“He was definitely the deciding factor,” said Worsfold, who was Trinity’s top scorer in 2016/17 and has been attracting the attention of other clubs keen on snapping him up. “The gaffer had so much confidence in me last season and made me feel good when I was on the pitch.”

With Nathan Jarman also staying at the club and prolific new signing Bradley Wells arriving from Spalding, Worsfold faces competition for places up front, but he can also operate out wide.

“Competition is always good because it gives you that extra edge, and it will be friendly because we are good mates,” he said. “I don’t mind helping out on the wing because I have a high workrate and can get up and down. But I prefer up front, and the gaffer knows that. I am a natural striker.”

Worsfold, who also won the manager’s player-of-the-year award last term, is confident Trinity can improve in the National League North after their relegation scare.

“Hopefully, next season, I will be able to score more goals and we can finish as high as we can in the league,” he said. “With the new signings that are coming in, I am sure we will.”