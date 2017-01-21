Worsfold’s late goal rescues a point for Trinity

Ashley Worsfold rescued a point for Gainsborough Trinity give minutes from the end of their home 2-2 draw with struggling Stalybridge Celtic this afternoon.

James Reid had put Trinity ahead after only five minutes direct from a free kick only for Kieran Dunbar to level three minutes later, volleying home a Wilkins cross

Celtic then went ahead themselves when Fraser Horsfall netted a back post header with only 16 minutes to go, but Trinity were not finished and Worsfold came up with the late equaliser when Celtic failed to clear their lines to give them a share of the spoils before a crowd of 547.