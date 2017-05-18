Williams back at Trinity to nail opportunity

Midfielder Johnathan Williams has rejoined National League North Gainsborough Trinty from Belper Town.

Williams, one of the Trinity squad that reached the FA Trophy semi-final in 2013, is the sixth new signing of manager Dave Frecklington.

“He is a player I’ve admired for a long time and is well known to Gainsborough supporters after being at the club previously,” said Frecklington.

”His passing range is frightening and he is also something of a dead-ball specialist.

“He comes on the back of an outstanding season for him personally, scoring goals from midfield.

“He will give us a different dimension to our play.

“I am sure Johno is ready to step back up the ladder with a point to prove.”

Williams, 25, scored 14 goals last season for Belper as he completed 100 appearances for the Nailers.

He was previously at Buxton after leaving Trinity “to play regular football and develop my game.”

The former Scunthorpe United youngster said: “My aim is to play as high as possible.

“The thought of playing in the Conference North against sides like Salford and Stockport would have been very hard to turn down.

“I am really excited signing for Gainsborough. I am looking forward to kicking on and try to improve myself.

“It is important now that I don’t get comfortable, and think the work is done.

“I must now kick on again and improve myself.

“It was difficult to leave Belper, but the move seemed to tick all the boxes.”

Williams, a two-footed, creative midfielder, added: “I like to mix my game up, get on the ball and create things,

“I’ve enjoyed taking set-pieces from a young age, but I know I am going to have to do both sides of the game.”