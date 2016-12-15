What we learned from week 16 of Premier League matches

There was once again plenty more talking points from week 16 of the Premier League as Chelsea once again impressed.

The Blues defeated Sunderland while Arsenal failed to keep the pressure on after defeat at Everton.

Ieuan Ivett takes a look at what we learned from the latest round of action.

Salomon the Salmon

Salomon Rondon scored three headed goals in 13 minutes. That’s right,13 minutes. With three fantastic headed goals against Swansea City, Rondon has taken his tally to seven goals so far this season. The striker has been key to West Brom’s impressive start to the season, fronting their clinical attack which has led the Baggies to seventh in the Premier League. He brings an aerial threat which makes him a dangerous opponent to any defence in the league. Tony Pulis is clearly aware of the Venezuelan’s strengths, having his wide players cross the ball into the box at any opportunity. Watch out Diego Costa, there’s a new bully in town.

Arsenal lose ground

Tuesday night saw a shock result in the Premier League, as Everton beat Arsenal 2-1.

Arsenal then had to watch all the teams around them pick up three points; seeing them drop to third in the standings.

All the big teams drop points now and then, however it really was a punch in the gut when the top nine teams in the league grabbed 3 points; one of them being Everton. Arsenal seemed to fall asleep at the back at times which cost them dearly, something Wenger will look to put right before their Super Sunday fixture with Manchester City.

Chelsea continue to win

Another game week, another win. The question continues; who will stop Chelsea? Chelsea have made it 10 straight wins in the Premier League, beating Sunderland 1-0 last night at the Stadium of light. After a shaky first few games, Conte seems to have nailed his tactics from back to front. On paper, his back three should be error prone and inconsistent; due to their previous seasons and track records. However, his defence have conceded two in their last 10 Premier League games. Credit should go to the players of course, however whatever the Italian is doing in that dressing room, the other managers should start doing it too. His Chelsea side is now a force to be reckoned with.

Ibrahimovic starting to show class

Zlatan was never really a gamble for Manchester United as they signed him on a free. However, the Swedish striker came with an awful lot of reputation that he needed to live up to. Being one of many high profile signings, Zlatan was still going to be one of the main men for the Reds. It’s clear that Manchester United still haven’t found their perfect formula, being rather inconsisntent and at times boring. Ibrahimovic too has been inconsistent, but is starting to find his feet in the league grabbing himself another goal against Crystal Palace last night. He is now the joint third top goalscorer in the League with nine goals to his name.

Bournemouth keep on impressing

AFC Bournemouth have been a pleasure to watch so far this season. Their never-say-die attitude has given them some performances to remember already, with another one on Tuesday beating the champions Leicester City. The players at the Cherries seem to play with confidence, as if they believe they can beat anyone. Eddie Howe has always been a fantastic man-manager, his work off the field is bringing plenty of results on the field and the players themselves know and respect that. Howe has created a very tight unit down in Bournemouth, which look capable of more surprises this season.