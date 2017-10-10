Wembley treat for champions of schools’ football in Gainsborough

Two representatives of a school in Gainsborough were given a treat of free tickets for an England match at Wembley as a thankyou for their work to boost schools’ football.

The English Schools’ Football Association (ESFA) has an award that recognises and rewards people across the country who, through their hard work and dedication, are making a significant difference in their area.

Nominations were invited from members of the public in four different footballing regions. And Parish Church Primary School duo Cheryl Smith, a parent and volunteer with the girls’ school football team, and teacher John Anderson were put forward.

Cheryl was nominated for her contribution to the girls’ game, while John was nominated for the teacher award for the impact on football he has made in the school.

To congratulate them on their nominations, both Cheryl and John received free tickets from the ESFA to watch the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovenia last Thursday at Wembley. The winners of the awards will be announced at the end of the year, and Parish are keeping their fingers crossed that either Cheryl or John, or even both, can achieve the top award.

A representative from the ESFA said: “Without volunteers, the ESFA wouldn’t be able to run the successful programmes of footballing activity that we do, and we truly value the work that goes into running schools’ football nationwide.

“In order to show our appreciation for these individuals who selflessly give up their time to support this, we use the scheme to reward them.”

Both Cheryl and John were overwhelmed to have been nominated. They said: “We both enjoy playing and watching football and, most importantly, coaching children’s football, so this is a real honour.

“The children at Parish make coaching football a hugely enjoyable experience, so the nomination is as much for them as it is for us.

“We would like to say a huge thankyou to the people who nominated us, and we look forward to finding out how we have done nationally. Going to Wembley was a real treat and a great honour, and to see England win 1-0 and qualify for the World Cup finals was the icing on the cake.”