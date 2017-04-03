We are all still fighting to stay in the league

Determined defender Greg Tempest insisted Gainsborough Trinity can win their National League North relegation fight, despite a four-goal defeat at promotion-chasing Chorley.

Tempest, one of several new signings brought in by new manager Dave Frecklington, said: “Everyone thinks and knows we are going to stay in this league.

“Against Chorley was disappointing and at times we weren’t at the races.

“But we are still fighting to stay in this league — and with the lads we have got in the changing room I think we will.

“The lads are gutted after a defeat, but the characters we have got (means we can stay up). Our minds are on the next game now.

“Obviously we have got to take it game by game. I have got a good feeling we can pick up points from the last games.

“It looks like it is between us and Worcester City. Hopefully we can come out on top.”

Despite the 4-0 defeat, Trinity did not fall further behind in the race to avoid the drop after relegation rivals Worcester lost 1-0 at Telford United. With five games remaining Trinity are three points from safety.

After a fairly even first 30 minutes at Chorley, manager Frecklington said his side fell apart.

Jason Walker prodded the home side in front nine minutes before half-time with Trinity appealing the ball had not crossed the line.

He struck twice again in the second half, either side of a Marcus Carver goal.

Walker’s hat-trick strike came from the penalty-spot 12 minutes from time after Trinity defender Matty Wilson was dismissed for his second yellow card in three minutes.

Tempest added: “It is not like we are not trying, we are putting in everything, our hearts and souls, into it. No one has given up.”