Trinity youngster Pettit hoping he did enough to impress

Youngster Joe Pettit is hoping that the part he played in Gainsborough Trinity’s latest pre-season friendly win can lead to a successful season for him.

Pettit played 45 minutes in the victory over a strong Lincoln United side, and was pleased with how he acquitted himself.

“It went all right, although it was a bit quick,” he said. “I didn’t expect to be on the ball so much.”

Pettit was pitched into a Trinity side boasting lots of experience, but he wasn’t fazed. “It was good,” he said. “As soon as I went on, the players familiarised themselves with me. I hadn’t spoken to them beforehand, but it seemed to go all right.”

Pettit even had a half-chance to score, and regrets that he didn’t make the most of it. “I tried to cut inside,” he said. “I should have just hit it first time with my right foot.”

The youngster is now hoping he has done enough to earn an extended run in the side, or to be sent out on loan to gain valuable game-time with another club.

He added: “I always think ahead, hoping I can progress. I just want to take my opportunities when they come.

“I’ll see how it goes. I haven’t thought much about it because I have only been back training twice. But it would be nice to get some games in.”