Trinity to start season against promoted sides

Gainsborough Trinity will begin the new Vanarama National League North season with a home clash against newly-promoted Leamington.

The Warwickshire-based side won the Southern League Premier play-offs back in May and this will be their first ever season at step two of the pyramid.

Trinity will then face another promoted side five days later when they make the trip north to play Darlington, who were also play-off winners but in the Northern Premier League.

That game will be followed by a trip to Nuneaton Town on August 12 and the visit of Blyth Spartans on August 15.

Other key dates include a trip to relegated York City on September 12, a double-header against local rivals Boston United on Boxing Day (A) and New Year’s Day (H), with the season rounded off at home to Tamworth on Saturday, April 28.

The full list of fixtures is as follows:

Sat Aug 5 Leamington H

Wed Aug 9 Darlington A

Sat Aug 12 Nuneaton Town A

Tue Aug 15 Blyth Spartans H

Sat Aug 19 Harrogate Town H

Sat Aug 26 Stockport County A

Mon Aug 28 North Ferriby United H

Sat Sep 2 Spennymoor Town A

Tue Sep 5 Bradford Park Avenue H

Sat Sep 9 Alfreton Town A

Tue Sep 12 York City A

Sat Sep 16 Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 23 Salford City H

Sat Sep 30 Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat Oct 7 Tamworth A

Sat Oct 14 AFC Telford United H (Emirates FA Cup 4Q)

Sat Oct 21 Southport A

Sat Oct 28 Curzon Ashton H

Sat Nov 4 Chorley H (Emirates FA Cup 1)

Sat Nov 11 Brackley Town A

Sat Nov 18 FC United Of Manchester H

Sat Nov 25 Buildbase FA Trophy Q3

Sat Dec 2 Kidderminster Harriers A (Emirates FA Cup 2)

Sat Dec 9 Leamington A

Sat Dec 16 Buildbase FA Trophy 1

Sat Dec 23 Darlington H

Tue Dec 26 Boston United A

Mon Jan 1 Boston United H

Sat Jan 6 Blyth Spartans A (Emirates FA Cup 3)

Sat Jan 13 Nuneaton Town H Buildbase FA Trophy 2

Sat Jan 20 Bradford Park Avenue A

Sat Jan 27 Alfreton Town H (Emirates FA Cup 4)

Sat Feb 3 Curzon Ashton A (Buildbase FA Trophy 3)

Sat Feb 10 Southport H

Sat Feb 17 Chorley A (Emirates FA Cup 5)

Sat Feb 24 Brackley Town H (Buildbase FA Trophy 4)

Sat Mar 3 FC United Of Manchester A

Sat Mar 10 Kidderminster Harriers H

Sat Mar 17 Stockport County H (Emirates FA Cup 6/Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final 1)

Sat Mar 24 Harrogate Town A (Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final 2)

Sat Mar 31 Spennymoor Town H

Mon Apr 2 North Ferriby United A

Sat Apr 7 Salford City A

Sat Apr 14 York City H

Sat Apr 21 AFC Telford United A (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

Sat Apr 28 Tamworth H

Wed May 2 Play-Off Qualifying Round

Sun May 6 Play-Off Semi-Final

Sat May 12 Play-Off Final

Sun May 20 Buildbase FA Trophy Final