Trinity supporters can buy AFC Fylde tickets online

With the opening of AFC Fylde’s new stadium this season, the club have launched a revolutionary way for traveling supporters to purchase tickets in advance.

Courtesy of their new state-of-the-art ticketing system, away supporters will now be able to buy tickets online in what is a footballing first.

No more waiting around in adverse weather conditions or queuing at a ticket office, away fans will now be able to purchase their tickets online, print off at home and go straight to the turnstile on the day.

Fylde are keen to make it as easy as possible for away supporters to follow their team on the road and are currently the only club in the country offering this service.

To purchase tickets for AFC Fylde vs Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday 24th September, visit www.afcfylde.co.uk, click on the tickets tab and follow the simple process. You will see there is also the option to receive your tickets by post, however these must be purchased before 12noon on the Thursday before the game to guarantee delivery.

For those supporters wanting to watch the match in style, for just £65.00 you can enjoy your day in the President’s Club, a five star facility, which includes a four-course meal, parking, match programme and padded seats in the stand.

Whatever you choose, don’t miss the opportunity to have a drink in Bradleys Sports Bar beforehand, recently voted the best sports bar in the UK, where food and drinks are very competitively priced. See www.bradleyssportsbar.com for more information.

With ample parking at the ground and just a 10 minute walk from Kirkham train station, supporting your team away from home has never been easier.

For hospitality or any other enquiries please call the club shop on 01772 682593.