Trinity’s two-goal hero Worsfold wasn’t even in the team!

Two-goal hero Ashley Worsfold has confirmed that he wasn’t even due to start Gainsborough Trinity’s vital game at Altrincham on Saturday when he emerged as the matchwinner.

Striker Worsfold was originally named on the substitutes’ bench by manager Dominic Roma, but was drafted into the line-up at the 11th hour after Nathan Jarman sustained a knock.

“I found out literally five minutes before we went out,” said the 26-year-old in a post-match interview with Dale Storey, of Gainsborough Trinity TV. “Jarmo said there was something wrong with his calf, so I got shouted over to start. I was happy with that but, to be truthful, I wasn’t prepared at all. Thankfully, once I got on to the pitch, I was sound.”

So sound in fact that, after just six minutes, Worsfold gave Trinity a precious lead against the bottom-of-the-table strugglers. Three minutes later, Noel Burdett bagged his first goal for the club and just after the hour, Worsfold struck again.

After Jake Picton had been sent off, Altrincham did pull two goals back in the last ten minutes, through Andy Owens and John Cyrus. But Trinity held on for a 3-2 victory that completed a league double over the hosts and kept them clear of the relegation zone in the National League North.

“I thought we were comfortable until we went down to ten men,” said Worsfold. “They got on top of us slightly torwards the end, but I thought we dealt with it and we did well to hold on.

“It was a massive win, and we are now unbeaten in five games, so we need to push on again this weekend.”

It’s another huge game for Trinity on Saturday in their fight against the drop as they entertain Stalybridge Celtic, who sit next to bottom in the table. But Worsfold says the mood in the camp is healthy, and all the players are sure they can continue to climb out of trouble.

“We have never lost confidence,” he said. “Sometimes we have been unlucky when playing well, but I’d rather play all right and get a win.

“Before Altrincham, we worked all week on finishing and defending, and it paid off.”

After Stalybridge, Roma’s men travel to Harrogate Town on Saturday, January 28, followed by a home match against Alfreton Town.