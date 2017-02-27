Trinity need leaders for relegation fight

Gainsborough Trinity boss Dave Frecklington, appointed two weeks ago after the surprise departure of Dom Roma, made his first acquisition when former Lincoln United defender Michael Jacklin joined the club on Friday.

The 28-year-old was one of few positives for Trinity as they lost 1-0 at home to Curzon Ashton the following day to remain in National League North relegation trouble.

Frecklington said his side needed leaders for their relegation fight, but had been hit by the loss of key players.

“We need leaders,” he said. “We have got two or three but they are not available down to injury.

“One of the reasons I brought Michael in was because I thought he could do that.

“He did well in his first game. But he had a lot of defending to do, which you don’t really want to see.

“It’s a young group, a left back aged 19, a central defender who is 19 — and we certainly need one or two more leaders.

“We have played 31 games and we are in this position for a reason. It’s mine and Terry’s (Fleming, assistant manager) job to make sure we get that sorted as soon as possible.”