Trinity look to complete squad rebuild in days

Trinity boss Dave Frecklington is hopeful of concluding his squad rebuild this week, with two potential additions in the pipeline ahead of pre-season.

Frecklington has overseen a big change in playing staff this summer which he believes was necessary following a fight against relegation last season.

It was a fight that Trinity would win and now Frecklington has gone about his business early as he sets to welcome his players back early for pre-season training.

The squad is scheduled to be back in on June 20.

“We wanted to have a good look at a near enough new squad,” said Frecklington. “There’s a few from last year but there’s been quite a turnover. One that we thought was needed.

“We got them in early this year, which is important, and hopefully it’ll give us the advantage.”

“It’ll be demanding. There’ll be a lot of core work in the first few sessions. The balls will be out from day one. We’re not going to run them ragged.”

And added: “I’m hoping to get all my business done in the next week. We are still talking to one or two; we’re talking to two goalkeepers and two strikers. We’re looking at one or two more maybe but I’ll only look at carrying a squad of 18. I don’t like carrying big squads. I want a real nucleus.

“We’re trying to get away from the loan market. I want everyone to be a Gainsborough player. There might be one coming in on a season long loan.

“We’re in talks with a goalkeeper from a professional club. We’re trying to get him in on a season long loan deal. We’re hopeful of getting that one through.”

Meanwhile, Ash Worsfold, has decided to stay at Trinity for next season, bolstering Frecklington’s attacking options. Turn inside for more.