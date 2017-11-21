Trinity lift the County Cup after shoot-out

Loan keeper Henrik Ravas was Gainsborough Trinity’s hero as they won the Lincolnshire Senior County Cup on Tuesday.

In a dramatic final against Boston United, Trinity twice led in normal time before Reece Thompson headed the second of his two equalisers two minutes from time to force a penalty shoot-out with the score at 2-2.

Ravas, on loan from Derby County, then saved two of Boston’s spot-kicks — after Ashley Hemmings missed their first — as Trinity triumphed 3-1.

Man-of-the-match Liam King, Ashley Worsfold and new signing Curtis Bateson converted their penalties in the shoot-out with Bateson hitting the winning kick.

Kern Miller, who took the Holy Blues’ third penalty, hit the bar.

Alex Simmons had given Trinity the lead midway through the first half, tapping in a rebound after former Trinity keeper George Willis made a good save.

Thompson’s neat finish drew Boston level before half-time.

Craig King then thought he had won the cup for Trinity with a low, angled shot from Nathan Stainfield’s deep cross in the 82nd minute.