Trinity have character, says winner Wells

Substitute Bradley Wells praised the character of his Gainsborough Trinity teammates after climbing off the substitutes’ bench to strike a vital goal for the second time in five days.

Wells, who killed off Leamington with the second goal in an 2-0 FA Cup replay win the previous Tuesday, struck the winner at Tamworth on Saturday.

The striker completed the Holy Blues’ terrific comeback 2-1 victory as Trinity upset the form book for their third National League North win of the season.

Wells came on at half-time as manager Dave Frecklington changed his system and it paid immediate dividends with a Nathan Jarman equaliser before Wells’ vital late strike.

“I was chuffed to bits to get the winner,” said Wells. “It showed the character the team has got. Any side that Frecks has is built on character and we showed that in the second half.

“To come back from 1-0 down against a team that is in the play-off positions, and away from home, shows what a group of lads we have got.

“It was a great feeling. We are a confident bunch. We are playing against some good teams in the league who are full-time, but the more we play like this the more the confidence will build.”

Wells headed in eight minutes from time after terrific wing play by Craig King.

Jarman had levelled a minute into the second-half, beating the keeper to a long Matt Taylor through ball and then netting after his initial effort was blocked.

Keeper Henrich Ravas, on loan from Derby County, again impressed but had no chance when Reece Styche opened the scoring after beating the offside trap just before half-time.

Five minutes into injury-time, however, he denied the striker with a fine block to secure the win.