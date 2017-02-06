Trinity face big game at bottom of table

Gainsborough Trinity manager Dom Roma admitted his side faced a “big game” on Saturday.

Trinity travel to Bradford Park Avenue, who currently occupy the last relegation place in National League North and are four points behind Roma’s men.

Gainsborough gained eight points from a possible 15 in January. However, a four-match unbeaten run ended with Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to Alfreton Town, who went above them.

Trinity have struggled at times against sides below them, but Roma said: “We have been all right against Altrincham and Telford below us and did well at Curzon.

“We have got a big game next week. We need to get another unbeaten run going. We have got to put it (the Alfreton defeat) right.

“Our home form has been pretty good, you can’t your finger on it on the day, I will watch a video (of the Alfreton game) and look at a few things.

“From the off we weren’t putting balls in good areas. We weren’t winning first and second balls and they seemed to want it a little bit more, which should hurt you as a player because you have got to want to be better than the man you are playing against.”