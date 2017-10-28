Trinity extend unbeaten run in league and cup

In-form Gainsborough Trinity moved six points clear of the National League North relegation zone after a 1-0 home win over Curzon Ashton.

Ash Worsfold was the hero with a second half penalty that extended Trinity’s unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions and meant they had taken 10 out of a possible 12 league points.

Worsfold was fouled by the keeper as he tried to get on the end of a Josh Lacey ball over the top and got up to convert the spot-kick.

Manager Dave Frecklington was delighted as his side continued to shrug off their early-season indifferent results, battling hard to keep their shape throughout against a side currently contesting a play-off spot.

Frecklington, who switched his formation to 3-5-2 after a goalless first half to match the visitors’ line-up, said: “I am absolutely delighted with the result.

“When you are on the kind of form we are, you are not always going to play as well as we have done over the past 10 games.

“They were excellent and dominated the game for long periods, but we dug in deep.

“We were not at the races in terms of when we got the ball back — which was not very often.

“When we did we turned it over too easily and caused ourselves too many problems.

“We had to change the shape at half-time to match them up.

“In the second half we gradually matched them all over the pitch and then after the penalty saw the game out.

“What a fantastic three points.”

Curzon hit the post and bar at the start of the second half with the score goalless.

Frecklington admitted: “We rode our luck at times. Our recent performances maybe earned that.

“This time last year — or even earlier this season we would have lost that game, we would have caved in.

“But the lads dug deep and we managed the game well when 1-0 up.”

The manager, who said he would have taken a draw before the kick-off, added: “There are some aching bodies in (the dressing room).

“To have got 10 points out of 12 means the boys must take a massive amount of credit.”