Trinity captain urges side to continue unbeaten run

Gainsborough Trinity captain Matt Thornhill has urged his teammates to believe in themselves as they look to extend a four-match unbeaten run.

Trinity fought back from a goal down to win 3-1 at Harrogate Town.

It was the Holy Blues’ third away win of the season and Thornhill, who struck the equaliser, praised his side’s never-say-die attitude.

“It was definitely the best performance of the season. We got off to a good start and put a bit of pressure on them,” he said.

“As soon as they scored it set us back a bit, but we didn’t take out foot off it, we carried on and ended up getting a goal.”

After Thornhill’s leveller, Jordan Thewlis and Thomas Davie struck to clinch the win.

Thornhill said of his goal: “I drove into the box and saw it drop nicely for me. I saw Ash (Worsfold) swinging for it, but I got there before him luckily enough and just tapped it into the bottom corner. It was good to get on the scoresheet.

“I was a bit disapppointed with them to be fair, but don’t take anything away from us — we played really well.

“The boys need to believe in ourselves a bit more and keep on that.

“We know we have got a great squad, we just need to believe a bit more.”

Thornhill also praised the influence of his manager, Dom Roma, who has returned to the side as a defender.

“He has played well to be fair. I didn’t realise how good he was, but he has sorted our defence out — and has been one of the better players,” said Thornhill.

The win at Harrogate took Trinity seven points ahead of the relegation zone and the captain said they now faced two six-pointers against Alfreton Town and Bradford Park Avenue.

“Hopefully we can go into next week’s game (at home to Alfreton) with a lot of confidence,” he said. “We are not looking back, we never have, we always look forward. “

Roma added that his side side was always capable of scoring.

“Having wide men who constantly deliver the ball into the box makes a massive difference,” he said.

“Something like 80% of our goals — taking away penalties — have been scored in the 12-yard area and that is what we are trying to do. If we put the ball in there we will score.”