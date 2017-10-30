Search

Trinity buzzing ahead of big day in the FA Cup

Ashley Worsfold
Battling Gainsborough Trinity will be thrust into the national spotlight this weekend as they feature in the first round of the FA Cup.

And in-form Trinity, who have taken 10 points out of a possible 12 to move six points clear of the National League North relegation zone, can’t wait.

Ash Worsfold, the hero on Saturday as Trinity defeated Curzon Ashton 1-0 to extend their recent good form, said: “There is a buzz around the place at the moment for the FA Cup. The lads are on fire.”

Worsfold, whose daughter will be a mascot for the big day, added: “We are confident, looking forward to it and can’t wait.

“It will be the biggest game I have played in, though I have been there before with Alfreton Town.”

Trinity will be facing Evo-Stik South Premier high-flyers Slough Town at the Northolme on Saturday with the tie featuring on BBC’s Match Of The Day television coverage.

Manager Dave Frecklington, who has steered his side to a seven-match unbeaten run after troubling early-season results, will be taking part in the FA Cup first round for the first time as either a player or manager.

“It is important to me personally, to the club and to the players to get this far.

“To play on such a big stage and possibly create history is great.

“I have never got to this stage as a player or manager before now.

“This week is one I am really looking forward to and so can the boys.

“The Match Of The Day cameras are coming down and I know whoever we choose in the 16 will give everything for the club.”

Slough Town joint-boss Neil Baker: “We have a long journey and we are playing away from home, but we will not go there with any fear. We will have a real go at them.”