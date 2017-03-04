Trinity boss is still looking for a first victory

Frustrated Gainsborough Trinity manager Dave Frecklington had mixed feelings after his side threw away a lead at relegation rivals Nuneaton to remain deep in trouble.

Trinity are one point and one place outside the National League North drop-zone after a 2-1 defeat, their second successive loss that left Frecklington with just one point from his three matches in charge.

“I was pleased with the first half, but one point out of nine is not good enough for where we need to be,” he said.

“The disappointing thing is the result because the players that came in (Frecklington made six changes) have done OK and put a shift in.

“You could tell there was more commitment than last week. We looked stronger physically and put good balls into goalscoring opportunities.

“On another day we would have won the game, but when you are 1-0 up in a big game you can’t lose — and we have lost.

“It was a big game in terms of playing a team around us. You can’t (afford to) lose these games if you want to be pulling other teams into (the relegation fight).”

Trinity took a 22nd minute lead when Ashley Worsfold finished well from a fine cross after good work by Jordan Thewlis. They almost doubled their lead at the start of the second half when Lawrie Wilson’s corner was cleared off the line.

The visitors were then punished by two goals in seven minutes — a close-range Joe Ironside finish and a fine Devon Evans free kick — that allowed Nuneaton to pull away from the relegation zone.

Frecklington pointed to a crucial miss by Worsfold, who fired over an opportunity to salvage a point for the visitors.

“It could have been 2-0. Then we were gifted a massive opportunity for a tap-in from five yards (to make it 2-2) and we missed the target. That’s us at the minute,” he said.