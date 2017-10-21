Trinity boss hails character and work ethic

Manager Dave Frecklington again hailed the character of his Gainsborough Trinity side as they moved out of the National League North relegation zone on Saturday — a week after winning through to the first round of the FA Cup.

Two minutes from time Craig King charged down a defensive clearance and slotted past the keeper to earn a 2-2 draw at a wet and windswept Southport — four minutes after the home side had taken the lead.

It was a terrific recovery from King, whose misplaced back pass allowed Southport to level after the visitors had opened the scoring in the second minute.

Frecklington, who has led Trinity to a five-match unbeaten run, said: “They were horrendous conditions, probably the worst I have managed in.

“The character we have shown in abundance this year has come out again today.

“The goal showed what we have got in the dressing room. Kingy has made up for his back pass and that is what top players do at this level. They redeem themselves — and what a great way to end a weird game.

“Another late goal goes to show out fitness levels. These boys don’t know when they are beaten.

“We have got a fantastic work ethic and there is a buzz about the place at the moment.”

Thomas Davie had given Trinity the perfect start with a second-minute breakthrough, heading in Matty Taylor’s free kick, but Southport — who unveiled new manager Kevin Davies before kick-off — bounced back to level 10 minutes into the second period.

Frecklington added: “We started really well. It was another great set-piece delivery and a great header.

“It was just disappointing at half-time that we were not further ahead.”