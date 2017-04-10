Trinity believe they can avoid the drop

Gainsborough Trinity have four matches to save their season — and their National League North status — after slipping to four points from safety following a 1-0 defeat to Stockport County.

Their battle for survival begins with the visit of promotion-chasing Salford City on Good Friday before going to Brackley Town, another side with play-off aspirations, on Easter Monday.

Manager Dave Frecklington, chasing his first win, said: “I need to find the answer (to get players to make the right decisions at both ends).

“Against Darlington we scored three, but let in three.

“You go from trying to be solid, which we were again against Stockport. We nullified their threat and we didn’t want to be expansive and be two or three goals down.

“But we have got to look again. We need to start winning.

“We can’t give up, can we? We have got to try to keep believing that something will fall for us, that we will keep a clean sheet and that we will nick one.

“Performance wise we have done well against good sides. Sooner or later, surely the law of averages means we will get something?”