Trinity beef up attack with Chilaka signing

Gainsborough Trinity boss Dominic Roma further bolstered his attacking options ahead of the visit of Alfreton Town on Saturday after signing Chib Chilaka from fellow National League North side Harrogate Town.

The prolific front man has consistently scored goals over the last nine years, and will be looking to get up and running with Trinity on Saturday.

A former Bradford Park Avenue front man, Chilaka scored 15 times last season, as well as netting 20 plus for Bridlington Town and Leeds Carnegie, the latter earning the Nigerian born forward or midfielder a move to League side Bradford City.

Roma was obviously delighted to land his man.

“Chib will add a physical presence to our front line and has consistently been in the top five goal scorers in our league.

“I know he is very keen to get firing with us, so it’s a mutually agreeable deal for him – and for us.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Harrogate Town and their manager Simon Weaver for allowing us to get this deal done in a timely manner!”

Four games unbeaten have eased Trinity up to 16th, three places and three points ahead of Alfreton, who have two games in hand.